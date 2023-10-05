Avinash Tiwary: Wasn't sure if I’d be able to pull up the swag that ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ character has

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary has proved his acting prowess with his power-packed stellar performance in 'Bambai Meri Jaan'.

However, the actor said he wasn’t sure if he will be able to pull the swag that his character Dara Kadri has.

Talking to IANS about the show and his character of a dreaded underworld don, Avinash said: “The apprehensions were will I be able to explore what we want to do with the show. Theyare very deep themes and to be able to dig deep enough and explore those things… In the way the director wanted is something I was apprehensive about.”

The actor is currently riding high on the raving reviews he has got for his portrayal. However, he shared that his concern was nailing the performance.

Avinashsaid: "I wasn't sure if I would be able to pull up the swag that the character has, the flair that he lives with the aspirations he has, the kind of fearlessness he lives with those are the things that I had to bring out from within.”

The actor said: "So, the concern wasn’t about him being a global terror or anything like that. For me, him being a gangster was a profession that he had and what was the most interesting was his family dynamics… The idea of being a provider and protector and eventually losing out to the greed of power. So these were the themes that I enjoyed."

Avinash had two releases in one day with ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ and ‘Kaala’, where he played an intelligence bureau officer.

The actor said that “initially when they were supposed to come together I wasn’t very convinced about.”

“Eventually when they landed and the uproar it created around made me realise that it worked in my favour and thankfully they both have received so much of love and appreciation. It really makes me feel the effort and hardwork put in has come together for me.”

Avinashsaid: “It's a compilation of all the hard work coming together in the shape of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ and ‘Kaala’.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.