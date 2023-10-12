'Fix accountability of Railways & Centre', says Kharge on Bihar train accident

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the deaths of passengers in the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express accident in Bihar's Buxar and demanded to fix accountability of Railways and the Centre.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled the deaths of passengers in the accident and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The news of Northeast Express going from New Delhi to Assam being derailed in Buxar, Bihar is very painful."

He said that many people have lost their lives and more than 100 people have been injured in this horrific accident.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible help to the victims," Kharge said.

"This is the second major derailment accident after the Balasore train accident of June 2023. Accountability of the Railway Ministry and the Central Government should be fixed," he said, highlighting the June 2 triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which over 293 people died and over 800 were injured.

Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "News of several people dead in the accident of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express is saddening. My condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I urge the Congress workers to help the administration in the rescue and relief operations," he added.

The remarks from the Congress came after at least four people died and many were injured following the 21 coaches of the Assam's Kamakhya bound Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed in Buxar's Raghunathpur.

