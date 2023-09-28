Five-yr-old girl dies of dengue in TN; preventive measures intensified

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) A five-year-old girl in Tirupattur town of Tamil Nadu has died of dengue fever, state health department officials said here on Thursday.

According to them, Abinidhi - who succumbed to the fever late Wednesday - was a class one student in a private school at Shivarajpettai within Tirupattur municipality area.

In the aftermath of her death, the authorities have intensified the preventive measures including flogging, clearing stagnated water in abandoned spots in the affected area since this morning.

The girl had high fever and was admitted to Krishnagiri hospital and later was treated and discharged from the hospital on September 23.

However, she started vomiting and developed a high fever and was again admitted to Tirupattur government medical college hospital.

Later, she was referred to Government medical college hospital, Dharmapuri where she died on September 27 late night.

The Department of Public health and preventive medicine in Tirupattur district have commenced disinfection at the town.

Sources in the health department told IANS that Special medical camps will be held at the Government General Hospital, two primary health care centres and health wellness centres in Vaniyambadi town in the coming days.

The health department will collect samples of people attending these camps and will conduct tests to understand whether the people were infected.

It may be noted that a 59-year-old man who was running a grocery shop at Vaniyambadi town died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on September 2. He was diagnosed with H1N1 influenza.

