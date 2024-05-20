Five youths drown in the Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna May 20 (IANS) Five youths drowned in the Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday after entering the river for a bath, police said.

The five, who included two brothers, and others related to them, had gone for the 'mundan' (ritual head-shaving of the child of Raju Kumar at Simaria Ganga Ghat under Chakia police station in the district.

During the ritual, six entered the river to take a bath without realising its depth. All went into deep water due to which they started drowning. One of them managed to swim out but the others drowned. They were identified as Rohit Kumar, 21, Babu Saheb, 17, Ajay Kumar, 18, Om Mishra,17, and Kartavya Kumar, 20.

All the bodies were recovered by an SDRF team and sent for a postmortem examination.

The victims are residents of Barauni city of Begusarai and there is mourning in the entire area due to their deaths.

