Five tourists trapped in rising water levels at Chhattisgarh waterfall

Raipur, July 8 (IANS) Five tourists who had gone for a picnic at Chhattisgarh's Devpahari waterfall -- a popular tourist destination known for its scenic beauty -- were trapped in the strong currents of the river following a sudden rise in water levels.

According to initial reports, two boys and three girls are currently stranded in the middle of the Devpahari River and are unable to return to safety due to the force of the current.

Upon receiving the alert, the Lemru police rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation.

A special rescue team has also been dispatched to assist in evacuating the stranded tourists.

Devpahari, located in the district's picturesque landscape, becomes especially dangerous during the monsoon season when rivers and streams swell rapidly due to continuous rainfall.

Officials have reiterated the importance of exercising caution while visiting such spots during this time of year.

Authorities pointed out that public entry is officially prohibited at all waterfall and riverine sites from June 15 to October 15 due to the heightened risk of flooding and sudden water surges.

Notices and advisories to this effect are regularly displayed at tourist points and publicised through media and public communication channels.

According to the officials, every year, warnings are issued and people are urged to stay away from waterfalls and rivers during the monsoon, as during the rainy season, the water level of rivers and streams rises unpredictably, making it extremely risky for visitors.

The district administration once again appealed to tourists and locals alike to strictly follow safety advisories, avoid venturing into deep waters during the rains, and respect the seasonal restrictions in place to prevent such life-threatening situations.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue the trapped individuals.

Further updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.