Five soldiers killed during tank exercises in Ladakh

Srinagar, June 29 (IANS) Five Army soldiers were killed during a tank warfare exercise in the Ladakh region when the stream through which the tanks were passing suddenly got flooded.

Official sources told IANS from Leh town of Ladakh region that an exercise of tank warfare was going on in the Daulat Beg Ode area near the line of actual control (LAC) on Friday.

A stream which was being crossed by the tanks during this exercise suddenly got flooded due to cloudburst in the higher reaches.

“A tank was caught in the flashflood wherein five soldiers got killed,” sources said.

The sources ruled out any sabotage in this accident. Those killed in this mishap include a Junior Commissioned Officer.

