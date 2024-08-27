Five panchayats of Bihar's Begusarai District cut off from mainland due to flooding

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) The flood situation in Bihar's Begusarai District has worsened, with more than five panchayats, including Mirnaipur, Bahadurpur, and Gopalpur in the Balia block, completely cut off from the mainland due to the rising water levels of the Ganga River.

Approximately 22,000 people in these affected areas are waiting for assistance from the district administration.

Residents like Mohammad Safi from Mirnaipur village have expressed frustration over the lack of preventive measures and infrastructure, such as a road bridge, which they believe could provide relief during the monsoon season.

“Flooding is not new in the Balia block of Begusarai district. Still, the officials are not paying attention and taking preventive measures. We have a longstanding demand for the construction of a road bridge to provide some relief to the villagers in the monsoon season but the authorities are not paying attention,” Safi said.

He also highlighted the risk of relying on boats for transportation, as the strong currents and high water levels of the Ganga River make travel dangerous.

In Bhagalpur district's Naugachia area, a tense situation arose when district police attempted to open the gates of about 15 culverts in Saidpur village to relieve pressure on the embankment caused by the rising water levels of the Ganga River.

The action was met with resistance from the villagers, who feared that their homes would be flooded.

The disagreement escalated into violence, with villagers pelting stones at the police, resulting in damage to a police vehicle at Parbatta police station on Monday evening.

Adding to the distress, the meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas, Kaimur, and others, in the next 48 hours.

Authorities have warned farmers to stay out of agricultural fields due to the increased risk of lightning strikes.

The situation remains critical, and the affected communities are in urgent need of support and resources from local authorities to mitigate the impact of the floods.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.