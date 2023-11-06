Five killed in car-truck collision in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Five people were killed on Monday in head-on collision between a car and a truck in Punjab's Moga district, police said.

The victims were car occupants who were heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the accident took place near Karahewala village, a police official said.

The deceased belonged to Moga and Ferozepur districts.

More details were awaited.

