Five killed in car-truck collision in Punjab

Nov 06, 2023, 11:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Five people were killed on Monday in head-on collision between a car and a truck in Punjab's Moga district, police said.

The victims were car occupants who were heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the accident took place near Karahewala village, a police official said.

The deceased belonged to Moga and Ferozepur districts.

More details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.


