In a first, no hike in Himachal Budget size: BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, March 17 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said state’s Budget was full of disappointment and far away from vision. Also for the first time state’s history, there was no increase in the Budget size.

“There is some amount for the development of infrastructure in this Budget and there is no mention of any major scheme. Whenever the Budget is presented, the government talks about plans, achievements and future challenges of the government. But the current budget is known for hiding facts and taking credit for the schemes of the Central government," Thakur said in a statement.

With a focus on strengthening the agrarian economy, healthcare, job creation and eco-tourism, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a populist but deficit budget of Rs 58,514 crore for the next fiscal in the Legislative Assembly.

Picking holes, Thakur said “this is the first time that the Budget has increased by only Rs 71 crore i.e. 0.12 per cent as compared to the previous Budget. Along with this, only 24 per cent of the amount will be spent by the government for the development of infrastructure. In 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22 to 2022-23, the expenditure on development projects per Rs 100 in the Budget was Rs 39, Rs 41.22, Rs 43.94 and Rs 38, respectively. This time, only Rs 24 is left for other works, including development. It’s clear this time also the development has not been priority”.

The Leader of Opposition said the trust in the government has been lost. “The government only knows how to lie. In the Budget also, an attempt has been made to present things in a roundabout way. The government has not yet told that the development works will be done only through schemes being run by the Central government in the entire budget. The government has no plan for the development of the state. Many announcements made by the government in the earlier Budget are still lying there,” he said.

Joining the issue, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Singh termed the Budget directionless and a box of hollow promises.

He said the Chief Minister has only completed formalities in the name of the Budget. Along with presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister should have to tell that after imposing economic emergency in the state, where will he get the money to fulfill these announcements.

Anurag Thakur said, “Today in the name of presenting the Budget, the Congress government has once again cheated the people of Himachal. The Congress government seems to be running away from its responsibilities, leaving Himachal completely at the mercy of the Central government.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.