In a first, mega ‘Tawang Marathon’ on Oct 1 to boost adventure sports, tourism in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 5 (IANS) The Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government are jointly organising the ‘Tawang Marathon’ on October 1 to establish Tawang on the adventure sports and marathon map, besides boosting tourism in the region, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that apart from large number of marathon enthusiasts from across the country, the Army, Navy, Air Force and all major CAPF personnel from ITBP and SSB will field strong teams in the first of its kind ‘Tawang Marathon’.

The event will include marathon, half-marathon, and 10 km and 5 km races, he said.

Tawang, which is at an average elevation of 10,000 feet above mean sea level, will present the participants a unique chance to take part in one of the very few and possibly the most challenging high-altitude runs in the country, he added.

Lt Col Rawat also said that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is supporting the event and was the first to register for it.

