First Joint Doctrine Review Conference held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep (IANS) The maiden ‘Joint Doctrine Review Conference - 2023’ (JDRC-2023) was held in Delhi at the Manekshaw Centre on Monday.

The conference was chaired by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine Organisation and Training).

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the historic and first conference was aimed to synergise and bridge gaps in understanding between Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the three services in formulation of doctrines, as also review the progress of Joint Doctrines being formulated. It also helped in sharing best practices and ongoing initiatives on doctrinal issues.

MoD said that the conference spanned over two sessions, brainstorming the joint doctrine formulation process and reviewing the ongoing as well as future joint and service doctrines on diverse subjects such as cyberspace, amphibious, and space. The conference was successful and achieved its stated aim.

It said that the conference was attended by subject matter experts from the Doctrine Development Agencies of HQ IDS and the three services as also members from reputed think tanks.

