Lalan Singh, Ashok Chaudhary involved in verbal duel at Nitish's residence

Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) JD(U) national president Lalan Singh and Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary were reportedly involved in verbal duel with each other at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Monday.

The two leaders had gone to the Chief Minister’s residence to participate in a meeting of the Assembly incharge on Monday.

After the meeting, Lalan Singh approached Chaudhary and asked him why he was frequenting Jamui and Barbigha despite the fact that he was no longer incharge of these two places.

This led to a spat between the two leaders and Chaudhary reportedly said that he was going to Jamui and Barbigha on the directions of the Chief Minister.

During that time Nitish Kumar was present but he came out of the meeting hall without intervening in the matter.

Sources said that Barbigha MLA Sudarshan Kumar had complained to Lalan Singh about the frequent visits of Chaudhary to his constituency.

Following the incident, no one has said anything on this issue. Sources said that Chaudhary has taken a tough stand given Nitish Kumar’s backing. The Chief Minister had recently claimed publicly that he had a soft corner Ashok Chaudhary.

