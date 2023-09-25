Atishi pulls up officials for laxity in maintenance of roads

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Monday visited various sections of the Ring Road between the Vidhan Sabha to the Delhi Secretariat, including ISBT Kashmere Gate, and issued a stern directive to officials to prepare an action plan for the improvement of the roads in a phased manner within one week

She also expressed her concern about the poor condition of the Rajghat subway and cautioned engineers about the consequences of laxity in its maintenance.

"This road stretch between Delhi Vidhan Sabha to Delhi Secretariat is extremely important as it connects key locations such as Vidhan Sabha, Raj Niwas, CM House, Delhi Secretariat, and Delhi University, serving as a daily transit route for lakhs of commuters," she said, directing officials to ensure the maintenance of drainage systems, horticulture, footpath redevelopment tailored to pedestrian needs and safety, trimming of trees obstructing footpath movement, pavement levelling, road recarpeting, replacement of broken kerbstones, and the application of fresh blacktopping to roads on high priority.

In light of the existing issues, Atishi admonished officials and directed them to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire road stretch and submit a comprehensive report on priority.

"The Kejriwal government is resolutely committed to elevating the quality of our city's roads to meet global standards. It is the responsibility of PWD engineers to focus on diligently improving roads within their areas. Any negligence will lead to stringent action as the government would not tolerate any lapses in this regard."

While inspecting the Rajghat subway, the Minister found that it was poorly maintained and required immediate attention. She sternly reprimanded the officials concerned and directed them to ensure that the subway is cleaned and maintained as a high priority.

"Rajghat is of high importance to the whole country. In Delhi, it is an important landmark and any negligence in its maintenance and smooth operation will not be tolerated." She instructed the officials to ensure that cleanliness is maintained on a regular basis and to repair the tiles and lighting in the subway.

