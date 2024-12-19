First India-manufactured 2025 Range Rover Sport adds to India growth story

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Global automaker Range Rover on Thursday announced the start of sales for the 2025 'Made in India' Range Rover Sport in the country.

The ‘2025 Range Rover Sport’ – the first made-in-India vehicle exclusively for the country– is now available in smooth and powerful 3.0l Petrol Dynamic HSE and 3.0l Diesel Dynamic HSE variants, the Tata Motors Group company said in a statement.

The pricing of the New Range Rover Sport now starts at Rs 1.45 crore, ex-showroom, and is available in five colour options - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue and Charente Grey.

Available in 3.0l Petrol Dynamic HSE and 3.0l Diesel Dynamic HSE variants, the Range Rover Sport is built on the state-of-the-art MLA-Flex platform, offering next-level capability, performance and handling, as well as greater efficiency.

“With the introduction of new features such as perforated semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats and head-up display, our discerning clients will get an elevated experience of comfort and technology in Range Rover Sport,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.

The 13.1‑inch curved touchscreen for Pivi Pro infotainment is complemented by intuitive 13.7‑inch Interactive Driver Display, with ‘Software Over The Air’ as well as ‘Head-Up Display.’

The 2025 Range Rover Sport offers semi-aniline leather seats, renowned for their exceptional quality and tactility.

In September, Tata Motors held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new Rs 9,000 crore facility in Tamil Nadu that will manufacture and export next-gen vehicles for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Situated at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, the plant will cater to both domestic and international markets, while creating over 5,000 jobs. Tata Motors Group intends to invest Rs 9,000 crore in this greenfield manufacturing facility, which has been designed for an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles.

Production will begin in a phased manner and progressively increase to reach this capacity over the next 5-7 years.

In May this year, Tata Motors-owned JLR said it plans to start assembling the flagship Range Rover model, along with Range Rover Sport, in India for the first time, significantly bringing down the prices.

The company’s Pune plant currently assembles the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport models.

