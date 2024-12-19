Pooja Hegde begins another shooting schedule for Thalapathy 69

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has begun another shooting schedule for the highly anticipated film “Thalapathy 69” in Chennai.

She shared her excitement with fans through a post on social media. Posting a serene view from the set, Pooja captioned the picture, “Chennai Mornings Day 16,” revealing her early 6:30 a.m. start to the day.

“Thalapathy 69” marks Hegde’s first onscreen collaboration with Vijay. The forthcoming film is a significant milestone in Vijay's celebrated career. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, the film is set to be a grand tribute to Vijay's legacy.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It is expected to be Vijay's final film before his entry into politics and the studio's first Tamil production.

According to reports, a source close to the project revealed that Vijay will play a suspended police officer who regains his power for a special mission.

“Thalapathy 69” is scheduled for worldwide release in October 2025 across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in theatres.

The film commenced with a traditional puja ceremony on October 4. The makers shared pictures of the cast and crew, captioning, “Pictures layum seri adha paathutu iruka unga face layum seri Happy Smiles irukunu we know #Thalapathy69Poojai stills SET 1 idhoo. Updates inum mudiyala.. SET 2 incoming” (Translation: "I know there are happy smiles by adding pictures and looking at your boss. Updates are still not complete... Set 2 Incoming").

In addition to “Thalapathy 69," Pooja Hegde also has the action-drama “Deva,” co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The film is set for release on January 31, 2025. The actress also stars in “Suriya 44," an untitled film alongside superstar Suriya, as well as the romantic comedy “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”

