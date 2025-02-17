In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India has successfully completed the first-ever commercial trial shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa pomegranates to Australia via sea, marking a major breakthrough for exports of fresh farm produce from the country, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday.

The consignments were sent under the supervision of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with AgroStar and Kay Bee Exports.

After getting market access for the export of Indian pomegranates to Australia, a work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were signed in February 2024. The first air shipment took place in July 2024, following the successful market access facilitation by the APEDA and the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO). The air shipment helped assess market demand, which led to follow-up sea shipments to optimise cost efficiency, a Ministry statement said.

The first-ever sea-freight shipment departed from India on December 6, 2024, and arrived in Sydney on January 13, 202,5 with 5.7 metric tons (MT) of pomegranates sourced from the Solapur region of Maharashtra, packed into 1,900 boxes, each containing 3 kg of premium fruit.

Another commercial sea shipment carrying 1,872 boxes (6.56 tons) of Bhagwa variety arrived in Brisbane on January 6, 2025. The use of bulk sea shipment ensured competitive pricing, benefiting farmers and creating sustainable trade opportunities. Both shipments were integrated into ANARNET, India's traceability system, ensuring transparency and building consumer confidence in international markets.

"This successful export not only underscores India's capabilities in meeting global quality standards but also provides a significant boost to Indian farmers by opening up new revenue streams," the statement said.

Upon arrival, the pomegranates received an overwhelmingly positive response in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. The strong demand has already led to immediate requests for additional shipments, showcasing the growing potential for a profitable and sustainable trade relationship between India and Australia. The shipment’s timing was strategically aligned with Australia’s non-producing season, maximising market opportunities for Indian exporters.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev emphasised that "India’s agricultural export landscape is growing at an unprecedented pace, with fresh fruit exports surging by 29 per cent year-on-year. Pomegranates alone have seen a 20 per cent growth, demonstrating the immense potential of this segment. The successful shipments of premium pomegranates to Australia mark India’s ability to supply high-quality fresh produce to discerning international markets. Through advanced traceability systems like ANARNET, we ensure that Indian agricultural products meet the highest global standards, enhancing consumer trust worldwide."

With the next export season beginning in September, AgroStar’s INI Farms, Kay Bee Exports and other key players are poised to build on this success, ensuring a steady supply of Indian pomegranates to Australia. This development reaffirms India’s position as a global leader in agricultural exports and strengthens bilateral trade ties with Australia, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.