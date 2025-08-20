First flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari's water level rises further

Hyderabad/Vijayawada, Aug 20 (IANS) Authorities issued first flood warning at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday as the water level continues to rise in Godavari River due to heavy inflows.

With water level crossing 43 feet at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, the officials issued first flood warning.

Officials said 9.32 lakh cusecs water was being released downstream. People living in villages across the course of Godavari have been alerted.

Both Godavari and Krishna rivers which flow through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remained in spate.

The first warning level remained in effect at Prakasam Barrage, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted people in the downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

Officials said the inflow of 4.92 lakh cusecs at the barrage was being let out downstream.

Massive inflows from upstream reservoirs, driven by heavy rain in catchment areas, prompted authorities to lift 69 out of 70 crest gates to release surplus water into the sea.

All major dams on both the Krishna and Godavari were receiving massive inflows. The inflow at Srisailam dam across the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh was 4.69 lakh cusecs. The authorities were releasing 4.41 lakh cusecs downstream by lifting 10 gates.

The inflow and outflow at Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Telangana were 4.11 lakh cusecs and 3.91 lakh cusecs, respectively. Officials have lifted 26 crest gates to release floodwater. The water level in the dam stood at 584 feet against the full reservoir level of 590 feet.

The inflow and inflow at Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh was 7.38 lakh cusecs.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has urged people living along the Krishna, Godavari and Tungabhadra rivers to remain alert. He cautioned people against crossing overflowing streams and canals.

The official machinery in the districts along the course of the rivers has been alerted. The state government has sanctioned Rs 16 crore for rescue and relief works.

People in island villages have been alerted, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed.

Meanwhile, huge inflows in Godavari due to incessant rains in catchment areas have almost filled the major reservoirs in united Nizamabad district of Telangana. Both the Nizam Sagar and Sriram Sagar projects were receiving massive inflows.

The inflow at Sriram Sagar was 1.50 lakh cusecs. Officials have lifted 26 gates to release one lakh cusecs downstream. The water level in Sriram Sagar stands at 1087.1 feet against the full reservoir level of 1091 feet. The water storage in the project is 66.78 TMC against its full capacity of 80.5 TMC.

Nizam Sagar project in Kamareddy district was receiving an inflow of 70,000 cusecs. The Irrigation Department has lifted 16 gates to release the floodwater downstream. The water level in the project stands at 1403.50 feet against the full reservoir level of 1405 feet.

