First ever OBC survey begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (IANS) The first ever survey of social and educational conditions of people belonging to 208 other backward class (OBC) section was kicked off in Odisha on Monday.

The survey, which is being conducted in both online and offline modes, will continue across the state till May 27. The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes is conducting the survey in all 314 blocks and 114 civic body areas in Odisha.

The OBC people can also register their details for the survey online (www.oscbc.odisha.gov.in) free of cost. In offline mode, heads of the families or any senior person can provide family data at the survey counters set up at the Anganwadi centres and schools. Anganwadi workers and teachers have been engaged as enumerators.

The survey is being done to collect information with a questionnaire on the kind of houses they live in, their livelihoods, access to infrastructure, hospitals, schools, markets, colleges, etc.

Meanwhile, politics over the first ever OBC survey gained momentum in the state with opposition BJP and Congress raising questions over it.

State BJP's OBC cell chief, Surath Biswal, alleged that the BJD government has failed to provide constitutional rights and reservations to the OBC people in the state even after remaining in power for 24 years.

Now, the government is conducting the survey, which is nothing but a farce, said Biswal.

He added that many castes have been excluded from the state's Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) list.

"At present, the names of about 15 to 20 castes are on the OBC list of the Central government but not on the state SEBC list," Biswal said.

He added that castes on the central list should automatically be included on the state OBC list.

"But that has not happened. If the names of people from these castes are not on the SEBC list, what kind of survey is it," questioned the BJP leader.

Similarly, senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray said, "As elections are nearing, the BJD government is conducting the survey to woo the OBC voters. We, the OBC, have remained backward as the government has not provided required reservation to us in employment and other welfare measures."

The state government also needs to clarify what measures will be taken for the protection of rights of the OBC people after the survey, he added.

State SC, ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jagannath Sarka said the survey is being conducted with an aim to find out the social and educational status of backward classes. It is crucial for focused planning for their socio-economic development, he said.

Commenting on the opposition's allegations, Sarka said, "Our Chief Minister never played caste politics. The survey would help us plan more effectively for the OBC population."

