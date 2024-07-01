First criminal case under BNS in Odisha registered in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, July 1 (IANS) The first case under one of the three new criminal laws that came into effect in India on Monday, was registered at Laxmisagar Police Station in Odisha.

The case (370/24) was registered under different Sections including 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police registered the case on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Rudra Pratap Das, whose father was attacked by three bike-borne miscreants at Chintamaniswar in Laxmisagar area on June 29 evening.

“The introduction of the new laws will ensure no delay in giving justice to the people. The process has already begun for the adoption of the new laws in the entire legal system. We are taking the issue of sensitisation very seriously and the honourable High Court will also take the necessary steps in this regard,” said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

He also said that the new law will ensure fast justice and solve the problems faced by the common man regarding the non-receipt of FIRs by the police.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Arun Kumar Sarangi while speaking to media persons asserted that Odisha Police was fully prepared to implement the new criminal laws.

He stated that all the master trainers as well as the Investigating Officers of the state have been imparted training in both offline and online mode regarding all the new criminal laws.

The Odisha Police has also collaborated with the National Law University for training of senior officers, said Sarangi.

Similarly, police officers have been trained in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), the platform through which FIRs are registered and charge sheets are submitted by police.

This apart, Sarangi noted that the system and software of all police stations across the state had also been updated.

The police have also set up a help desk at the State Crime Records Bureau to help officials.

The Investigating officials will be enrolled and trained in use of the Sakhya App used for digital recording of search and seizure.

