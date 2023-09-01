Fire at electronic shop in Noida

Sep 01, 2023, 16:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Noida, Sep 1 (IANS) A fire broke out at an electronic shop in Noida on Friday, a fire department official said.

According to a Noida fire department official, a call was received regarding the blaze on the second floor of Millennium Hardware (an electronics shop) located in Sector 9 on Friday afternoon.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The blaze, which was caused by a short circuit, was brought under control within 20 minutes, the official added

