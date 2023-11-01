Fire breaks out at Rajasthan Secretariat's library

Jaipur, Nov 1 (IANS) A fire at the Secretariat's library, which houses the social media team of the state government, reduced to ashes several computers and books on Wednesday.

The fire was reported on the fourth floor of the library building located at the Secretariat here.

When smoke started emanating from the closed office, alert security staff immediately sprung into action to douse the flames.

However, by the time the fire was brought under control, it had already destroyed the furniture, computers and books kept in the office.

The office is occupied by the social media team of Rajasthan government.

According to Secretariat officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Prima facie, the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit.

On being informed, senior officers and employees of the department rushed to the office.

