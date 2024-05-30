Fire breaks out in a multi-story building in Patna, residents rescued

Patna, May 29 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a multi-story building on Patna's Fraser Road area on Wednesday evening and more than 20 fire engines were working to douse the blaze, officials said, adding all the residents had been rescued safely.

The incident occurred on the ninth floor of the Surya Apartments located just behind Hotel Maurya and adjoining the residence of former Union Minister C.P. Thakur.

Apart from the Fire Department, the police of Gandhi Maidan and Kotwali police stations rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.

The reason for the fire has not been ascertained yet.

"We have received information about the fire which broke out in the multi-story building. We immediately went there and rescued the family members living in the building. One person was trapped inside the building. We broke the window and rescued him. He had sustained injuries. We are currently focusing on dousing the flame as soon as possible. The reason for the fire could be a short circuit," DIG, Fire Services, Mritunjay Kumar said.

