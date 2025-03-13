Fire breaks out in Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams

Gurugram, March 13 (IANS) A major fire broke out in Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams (KOD) in Sector-29 on Thursday, police said.

Officials said that there were no casualties in the fire accident that took place around 11 a.m.

An electrical short circuit inside the KOD is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

In July 2022, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sealed the KOD due to outstanding dues of crores of rupees.

Since then, there have been no theatre shows or other entertainment and cultural programmes in it, and it was closed for two years.

More than 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, and the firefighting operation went on for one-and-a-half hours before the blaze was completely doused.

According to the fire brigade officials, a security guard in the KOD reported the fire, but by the time the firefighters arrived at the spot, the blaze had engulfed the Cultural Lane inside the KOD.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the losses and damage caused in the fire accident.

"When we reached the spot, they were engulfed in fire. Fire tenders were immediately called from different fire stations. As furniture was inside, the fire spread rapidly through the KOD," said a fire official.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (Technical) of the Fire Department, said a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire; the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

The police are investigating the fire incident.

The famous theatre of KOD was also burned down due to fire last year.

Even at that time the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

"Only one guard was posted here at night. The fire brigade reached the spot immediately after the fire broke out. The Kingdom of Dreams was inaugurated in the year 2010," said Assistant Fire Service Officer, Sector-29 fire station, Naresh Kumar.

