Fire breaks out in Falaknuma Express, major tragedy averted (Ld)

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) A major tragedy was averted when fire broke out in Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli by the loco pilot after he was alerted when smoke was noticed in one of the coaches.

There was panic among passengers but all of them deboarded the train before fire spread to adjoining coaches.

Four of the coaches were completely gutted while two others were partially damaged.

The railway staff delinked the affected coaches to prevent the fire from spreading to other coaches.

Railway officials said all passengers were safe. Fire engines rushed to the spot from various places in the district to douse the fire.

Railway employees disconnected the overhead power supply.

One of the passengers said the fire started from S4 coach.

"There was panic and we all ran out for safety," said a passenger who was travelling in S5. Senior officials of South Central Railway (SCR) rushed to the spot and were making alternate arrangements for the travel of passengers.

A special train left from Secunderabad to bring the stranded passengers. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain also left for the spot.

