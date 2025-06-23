Fire breaks out at Bengal CEO's office in Kolkata as counting for Kaliganj bypoll underway

Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) As the counting for West Bengal's Kaliganj Assembly constituency bypoll was going on in full swing on Monday, a fire broke out at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Strand Road in Central Kolkata.

However, the fire was brought under control very quickly.

At the time the report was filed, there was no report of any casualty, injury, or loss of property or data. The officials of the state fire services department suspected that a short circuit was the probable reason behind the fire.

On Monday, the crowd at the CEO’s office was more than the normal days because of the ongoing counting for the results of the Kaliganj by-elections. Besides, the regular staff of the office, media persons in huge numbers, were gathered there to get updates on the counting.

Suddenly, those present at the office witnessed smoke emitting from the data centre of another office, also housed in the same building, which is located on the first floor of the building. Thereafter, those present also witnessed flames within the data centre.

Panic broke out, and those present at the building, including CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal and other senior officials, rushed down to the ground floor of the building. The security personnel quickly started the process of extinguishing the fire with the help of the fire extinguisher.

Later, fire tenders from the nearby fire station also reached the building, and the situation was brought under total control.

Agarwal confirmed that the fire incident would not affect the normal function of his office, including the counting process, in any manner.

An investigation has started to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress is headed for a landslide victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll, with party candidate Alifa Ahmed widening her lead as counting progresses.

The bypoll has seen a close contest between the BJP and Congress for the second position, as Trinamool appears to be heading towards a decisive win. A total of 23 rounds of counting are scheduled.

