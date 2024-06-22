FIR against two for 'blackmailing' JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna on sexual abuse charge

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against two persons on charges of extortion following allegations of sexual abuse against JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and younger brother of Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal.

A male JD-S activist from Arakalagudu town in Hassan district had made allegations of sexual abuse by Suraj Revanna.

Following this development, Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar filed a case against the victim and his kin at the Holenarasipura police station.

Shivakumar said in the complaint that false allegations were made against Suraj Revanna to extort money.

The complaint claimed that the accused had threatened Suraj Revanna with lodging a case of sexual abuse if he failed to pay Rs 5 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 584 (criminal intimidation).

The complainant said that the person claiming to be the victim of sexual abuse had approached him seeking employment through Suraj Revanna. He also provided the phone number of Suraj Revanna.

The accused had gone to the farmhouse on June 16 to request a job. The complainant said that after meeting Suraj Revanna at the farmhouse, the accused made allegations of sexual abuse.

The accused threatened the complainant that since both Suraj Revanna and he failed to secure him a job, and given his ongoing difficulties, he should receive Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna, or he would file a sexual abuse case against him.

The complainant added that when this matter was discussed, Suraj Revanna said that when the accused met him at the farmhouse, police personnel and others were present.

Suraj Revanna refused to give money as he had done nothing wrong. The accused then demanded at least Rs 2.5 crore before making allegations. When refused, the accused maintained that he would destroy the reputation of Suraj Revanna's family.

The victim alleged that he had met Suraj Revanna at a function he organised.

Impressed by his organisational skills, Suraj Revanna allegedly shared his mobile number and started sending endearing messages with love symbols. He was asked to meet him at his farmhouse, where he was allegedly sexually abused.

Suraj Revanna's elder brother and former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna has been arrested in connection with the sex video scandal. His father JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna was jailed and out on conditional bail in a kidnapping case linked to the sex video scandal.His mother Bhavani Revanna is facing an investigation in a kidnapping case and was recently granted conditional bail from the court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.