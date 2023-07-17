Finance Ministry ratifies freezing order issued by Delhi Police under NDPS Act

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Sunday said that the Union Finance Ministry has ratified the first freezing order issued by it under the NDPS Act for the forfeiture of property of drug traffickers.

The Delhi Police said that in 2022, based on specific intelligence input, a team of the Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) had seized 3 kg of heroin from the possession of one Nasim Barkazay, a resident of Kabul, Afghanistan.

The ANTF had unearthed this Afghanistan-based International Drug Syndicate, run by one Haji Naimat Ullah (an Afghan National), who fled from India in 2021. Barkazay further gave information about the availability of drugs with one Parvez Alam alias Doctor, a resident of Bhajanpura, Delhi. Acting upon the information, 7.4 kg of heroin and Rs 1.25 lakh earned by selling drugs were recovered from the possession of accused Parvez Alam alias Javed, said an official.

The contraband heroin was seized after observing all legal formalities.

Further, both Nasim Barkazay and Parvez Alam were arrested for violation of the NDPS Act. During this operation, one more case was registered and a total of six accused persons namely Parvez Alam, Nasim Barkazay, Shami Kumar, Rajat, Pankaj and Mahender Pal were arrested so far and a huge quantity of superfine quality heroin (21.4 kg), besides Rs 26.53 lakh cash, mobile phones, credit and debit card, and property papers were seized from their possessions.

"The above-mentioned cases established that Parvez Alam is a habitual offender of the NDPS Act, and is involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs along with the Afghanistan-based drug syndicate for the last many years. Consequently, a proposal for the detention of Parvez Alam under the PIT-NDPS Act was sent to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, in February," said the official.

The matter was put before the ministry, which, after hearing the counsel for Parvez Alam, found that he illegally acquired properties and confirmed the freezing order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.