Finally, CM Atishi calling new projects as ‘gift’ for Delhiites: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed satisfaction on Saturday over Chief Minister Atishi’s remark in which she described city projects, scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a “gift” for Delhiites.

Sachdeva stated that it is commendable that the Chief Minister has recognised that real gifts come in the form of development projects and not in hollow, populist declarations.

The Delhi BJP President pointed out that the RRTS project, which CM Atishi is now calling a “gift,” saw the Delhi government pay its minor financial contribution only after being warned by the courts.

Similarly, he highlighted that the metro inauguration, for which the Chief Minister is attempting to claim credit, suffered a delay of two years under the Arvind Kejriwal government. The Approval for the Janakpuri West to Krishna Park project was delayed for two years.

The Delhi BJP chief said the approval for the extension of Rithala-Kundli Metro Phase project also has no contribution from the Delhi government.

Sachdeva expressed hope that moving forward, the leaders of the AAP will shift their focus from selling dreams to working towards connecting people with real development.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has fielded several high-profile leaders in its first list of 29 candidates, including Parvesh Verma from New Delhi, where he will face Kejriwal, and Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where he will challenge Delhi CM Atishi.

Additionally, Kailash Gahlot, a recent defector from AAP, has been fielded from Brijwasan. The BJP’s list includes two women candidates.

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's candidate from Kalkaji, expressed confidence of a win. "I am very grateful to the leadership for choosing me for this constituency. In the last 5 or 6 years, Delhi CM Atishi has done nothing for the constituency, and now, after six months, she is coming here just to cut cakes and hug people," he stated.

The ruling AAP had already announced its candidates, while the Congress has also disclosed about 47 of its nominees.

With Assembly elections slated for February, political experts anticipate that the poll dates will be announced soon. The AAP is banking on its promises, including Sanjeevni and Mahila Samman Yojana, while the BJP has criticised the ruling government for allegedly misusing public funds and implementing “fraudulent” policies.

The Congress has also raised concerns about the AAP government's failures, blaming it for turning Delhi into a "gas chamber."

