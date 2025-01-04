Esports' inclusion in Asian Youth Games a shot in arm for Indian grassroots development: ESFI

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) expressed confidence that the Olympic Council of Asia’s decision to include Esports as a medal discipline in the 3rd Asian Youth Games to be held in Bahrain from Oct 22-31, 2025 would become a catalyst for the growth of competitive gaming across the country and unearth quality next generation gamers.

This will be the first time that Esports will be included in the Asian Youth Games and the Esports athletes will get to rub shoulders with young stars from 20 other sports disciplines across 45 member countries within the age group of 14-17 years.

Lokesh Suji, Director of ESFI and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) was understandably elated with the announcement and exuded confidence that this could provide a major flip to the grassroots esports development in the country.

“The Asian Youth Games is another prestigious platform that has now recognized Esports as a competitive discipline. With Esports already being part of the Asian Games as a medal sport, this move will pave the way for greater opportunities and support for grassroots and talent identification of esports athletes and help to build a holistic esports ecosystem for competitive gaming,” he said.

India has been consistently making podium finishes in global Esports events, with the League of Legends team finishing fifth in the 2022 Asian Games, a silver medal in Tekken 8 at the BRICS Esports Championship, and a bronze medal in eFootball at the Asian Esports Games 2024.

With esports already featured in the Asian Games, Asian Indoor Games, and the upcoming inaugural Olympic Esports Games later this year, being included in the Asian Youth Games will be a great flip for the sport in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.