Final decision on Three Language Formula only after talking to all concerned: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Amid strong protests by opposition and various non government organisations against the introduction of Hindi as third language in Marathi and English schools for classes 1 to 5 from academic year 2025-26, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the final decision regarding the Three Language Formula will be taken after discussing it with literary figures, language experts, political leaders and all other stakeholders.

The decision was taken at the meeting CM Fadnavis chaired which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar and officials from the School Education Department.

“After a detailed discussion on this issue, it was decided in this meeting to present the position of all the states before everyone and to ensure that Marathi children do not suffer losses under the new education policy in accordance with the Academic Bank of Credit. It was also decided to make a comprehensive presentation to everyone on other options.

"A consultation process should be implemented before all concerned, including Marathi language scholars, literary figures, political leaders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said on this occasion that a final decision will be taken only after this consultation process is completed. Therefore, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse is now going to start the next consultation process,” said the government release.

CM Fadnavis’ announcement comes when Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had threatened not to allow the state government to implement it’s decision to introduce Hindi as third language and warned that it’s imposition would not be tolerated. The MNS has already launched state wide agitations against the government’s move.

CM chose to take a pause sensing that both estranged brothers Uddhav and Raj Thackeray may exploit the Marathi issue in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a bid to lure the Marathi Manoos. This would pose a challenge to the BJP led MahaYuti which is resolved to win the BMC elections in a bid to continue its victory march after stellar performance in the state assembly elections.

On the other hand education experts. various organisations representing teachers apart from Marathi film and theatre personalities had strongly opposed the introduction of Hindi as third language saying that it would undermine the importance of Marathi language which has recently been accorded the Classical Language status.

The government had issued a revised government resolution (GR)last week, which skipped the word “mandatory” third language as Hindi but said Hindi will be the third language in Marathi and English medium schools for classes 1 to 5. The GR further stated that students were allowed to choose from other Indian languages in the place of Hindi if 20 students per grade in a school express the desire to study any Indian language other than Hindi.

The GR also said that Marathi continues to remain compulsory in all schools. For non-Marathi and non-English medium institutions, the curriculum from Classes 1 to 5 will now include the medium of instruction, Marathi, and English. From Classes 6 to 10, the policy will align with the existing State Curriculum Framework.

CM Fadnavis strongly defended the government decision saying that the three-language formula is a directive under the Central government’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is binding on all states.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse argued that Hindi is not mandatory and that Marathi will remain compulsory in all schools saying that action against institutions that fail to comply.

However, opposition parties have accused the BJP-led MahaYuti government of betrayal and while opposing the introduction of Hindi as a third language.

Former union minister and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said no one should hate Hindi as a language but it should not be imposed.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray said his party was not averse to Hindi but asked why was it being forced on students. He declared that his party would not allow the state government’s move to make Hindi compulsory.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray questioned the need to introduce Hindi as a third language saying that even Gujarat had not imposed Hindi in schools.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that CM Fadnavis has once again stabbed a dagger into the heart of Maharashtra and Marathi.

He further alleged that this is nothing but BJP's anti-Maharashtra agenda, a plot to destroy the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and the Marathi people.

