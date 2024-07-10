Filmmaker's 'monkey-style protest' against Animal Welfare Board of India

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) A local filmmaker resorted to a 'monkey-style protest' by tying himself atop a tree at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai to express his frustration against the alleged harassment by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Wednesday morning.

The entire protest and ensuing drama lasted around an hour and ended after teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police successfully brought him down unharmed and took him to the police station.

Identifying himself as Pravin Kumar Mohare, he told media persons that the AWBI was harassing filmmakers by charging exorbitant fees on flimsy grounds in the name of issuing no objection certificates (NOCs).

“Even for showing a hen or cow feeding grass or a bullock cart in the film, filmmakers are forced to shell out Rs 30,000 for getting the AWBI’s NOC… This is sheer blackmail and creates huge hurdles for the film fraternity, hence, this must stop immediately,” demanded Mohare from his leafy perch.

He also repeatedly sought to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and other leaders to apprise them of the purported problems he encountered with his upcoming film, 'Shirched Premacha'.

Mohare had earlier raised the same issue on different social media platforms.

Failing to get any response, he climbed the tree to vent his frustrations and grievances as a huge crowd of amused joggers and walkers watched the spectacle.

