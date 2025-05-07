Fighter's fight begins, says Rajinikanth on Operation Sindoor

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth joined scores of Indians across the globe in hailing the Indian Armed Forces' historic strike on terror camps in Pakistan, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', saying that the fighter's fight had begun and that there was "No stopping until the mission is accomplished."

Taking to his X timeline, Rajinikanth wrote, "The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND 🇮🇳."

Rajinikanth was joined by several other film celebrities cutting across all regions of the country.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi too hailed the operation by retweeting the poster put out by the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor and writing "Jai Hind".

Telugu star Jr NTR took to his X timeline to say," Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor.Jai Hind! 🇮🇳"

Malayalam actress Samyuktha too was among the celebrities who hailed the strike, saying, "Together we stand. Wishing the forces success and safety. Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🇮🇳."

Actress Lavanya Tripathi, who along with her husband Varun Tej, on Wednesday announced that were going to be parents soon, also supported the strike by the Indian Army, posting the Operation Sindoor poster on her X time with a saluting face smiley next to it.

For the unaware, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The Indian army's strong response comes in the wake of the terrible and dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead.

Stating that nine sites that were being used by terrorists had been targeted, the Indian Army said that its actions had been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.

It also pointed out that no Pakistani military facilities had been targeted and that India had demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

