Fighter jets to land on highways in Assam soon: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that fighter aircraft will soon be able to land on the state's national highways.

The state administration is preparing to facilitate this development later this year.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh on Thursday, CM Sarma said, "We are upgrading the national highway between Dibrugarh and Jorhat to meet international standards. Soon, Indian Air Force fighter jets will be able to land on this highway. Assam will witness several significant developments this year."

In a veiled remark aimed at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said, "Some people criticise us when we discuss developmental initiatives, but the truth is that our government is actively working on projects such as building underwater tunnels and international standard highways. These advancements will be visible within a year."

In addition to infrastructure development, CM Sarma also announced measures to boost business activity in Assam.

During the Cabinet meeting, a decision was taken to allow shops in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar to remain open 24 hours a day.

In other urban areas, businesses can now operate until 2 a.m.

"Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar are municipal corporations, and the Cabinet has approved continuous business operations in these cities for 24 hours in a day. Previously, the state government mandated a weekly closing day for shops, but this restriction has now been lifted, allowing businesses to remain open throughout the week," the Chief Minister said.

In rural areas, businesses will now be permitted to operate until 11 p.m.

Highlighting workers' welfare, Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that no business establishment can force employees to work beyond nine hours per day.

"Employees in small businesses cannot exceed 48 working hours per week, with shifts capped at nine hours per day. For shops operating 24 hours, owners must hire a minimum of three employees to manage three shifts, each lasting no more than eight or nine hours," the CM said.

This move, he added, aims to generate employment in small-scale businesses.

Expressing optimism, CM Sarma said the new business-friendly measures would promote economic growth, especially during festive seasons like Bihu and Puja.

