Fight of ambitious politicians in J&K continues as parties declare candidates

Srinagar, Aug 23 (IANS) As different political parties in J&K announce their candidates for various Assembly seats, those failing to get selected are leaving for greener pastures.

Over three dozen activists have already left different political parties since they did not get chosen as candidates for the Assembly constituencies they had been eyeing for the last 10 years.

In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. This dictum is proved more convincingly in J&K than elsewhere in the country.

Those toiling hard to come closer to the top leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), J&K Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Peoples Conference (PC), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jammu Kashmir United Movement (JKUM) are taking to wings after they failed to get mandates for the Assembly seats they intended to represent.

Once known as unflinching supporters have now deserted their political masters during the last two weeks since political parties started making lists of candidates public.

Harbaksh Singh known by friends as ‘Shanty’ Singh belongs to Tral town of Pulwama district. He stood by the PDP during the last 15 years. A qualified dentist, Shanty did not even apply for a government job as he believed his loyalty to the bosses in the PDP was enough guarantee for a promising political career.

When the PDP announced its candidate for the Tral Assembly seat, Shanty did not find his name. He took little time to announce his departure from the PDP.

On Thursday, Awami Itihad Party (AIP) headed by incarcerated Lok Sabha member, Engineer Rashid, announced Shanty as their candidate for the Tral Assembly seat. Shanty’s flight to a greener pasture has been beneficial.

Syed Bari Andrabi retired as the chief prosecuting officer and joined the PDP immediately after retirement nine years back. Unable to make it to the list of PDP candidates for south Kashmir Pulwama district, Bari also announced his decision to resign from the PDP.

Similarly, Syed Suhail Bukhari left his assured career in journalism in 2016 to join the PDP. He rose to be the media advisor to Mehbooba Mufti when she was the chief minister and later became the chief spokesman of the party.

Suhail said goodbye to the PDP two days ago. Sources said he was the party favourite for an Assembly seat in Baramulla district, but the return of a former minister from the PC to the PDP has blunted Suhail's chances of being selected as a PDP candidate.

Usman Majid left the J&K Apni Party and reports said he could join the Congress party in the near future.

Similarly, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, former minister and MLA also deserted the PDP after his name did not figure in the list of selected candidates for the first phase of Assembly elections.

Zafar Iqbal Manhas fought the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully as a candidate of the J&K Apni Party. He recently left the Apni Party after sources said he would join the Congress party.

Former minister and MLA, Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali of J&K Apni Party met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and announced his decision to join the BJP.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s confidante and leader of his DPAP, Taj Mohiuddin left Azad’s party to rejoin the Congress.

DDC member from Rajouri, Javed Iqbal Chowdhary and DDC member, Shazia Chowdhary joined the National Conference (NC).

Advocate Abdul Haq Khan, former minister and MLA left the PC to rejoin the PDP.

Retired district and sessions judge, Mohammad Ashraf Malik joined the PDP and is likely to get a ticket for Assembly polls.

Tribal leader, Chowdhary Haroon Khatana left the DPAP and joined the PDP eyeing the PDP ticket for the ST-reserved Kokernag Assembly seat in Anantnag district.

Similarly, another two dozen political activists hopeful for getting candidature for the Assembly elections have deserted their parties after failing to secure a ticket.

Ironically, the leaving and joining of political parties is happening at such a fast pace that for those joining a new political party looks like ‘Ghar Wapsi (Homecoming)'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.