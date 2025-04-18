Fight against gangsters achieved breakthrough with Happy Passia's arrest: Punjab AAP chief

Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) The Punjab government’s fight against gangsters achieved a major breakthrough with the arrest of notorious terrorist Happy Passia, who had been orchestrating attacks on the state’s peace from the US.

Passia, known for his involvement in multiple grenade blasts in the state, has evaded authorities for long.

Lauding the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies for this major breakthrough, AAP Punjab President Aman Arora said in a statement, “This is a moment of pride and relief for Punjab. A notorious terrorist who was operating from overseas, spreading fear and chaos, has been apprehended due to the dedicated efforts of our law enforcement and intelligence teams.

“This arrest is a testament to the Punjab government's unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state.”

Arora criticised Opposition leaders, particularly Congress Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa, for undermining the credibility of Punjab Police.

He said: "Leaders like Bajwa, who claim Punjab Police is inefficient or suggest its disbandment, owe an explanation to the people of Punjab. It was this very Punjab Police, with its intelligence capabilities and coordination with international agencies that managed to track and capture a terrorist sitting across seven seas."

Highlighting the achievements of the police in combating terrorism, Arora reminded the public of their pivotal role during Punjab's dark days of militancy.

"The Punjab Police has proven time and again its mettle in safeguarding the state. Their success in tracking Passia is yet another feather in their cap and a strong message to those who wish to disrupt Punjab’s harmony.”

Arora also pointed out that extremist elements who seek to malign Punjab’s image will face the same fate as Passia.

“No matter where they are hiding, anyone attempting to disturb Punjab’s peace will be tracked down and brought to justice. This is AAP’s Punjab, and we will not tolerate any attempt to jeopardize the unity and progress of our state,” he said.

Arora added Punjab's peace and progress are non-negotiable. He assured the public that under the AAP government, any individual or group attempting to harm the state’s harmony will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

