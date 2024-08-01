Few hours of heavy rains claim seven lives in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, August 1 (IANS) Seven people died and three were injured due to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain led to waterlogging in most areas of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, causing inconvenience to citizens.

In Delhi, one person died, and two were injured after a house collapsed.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Khoda area, a mother and daughter died after falling into a sewer due to waterlogging and in the state’s Gautam Buddha Nagar District, two people lost their lives due to a wall collapse following heavy rain.

Three people died in Haryana’s Gurugram after being electrocuted due to the waterlogging on Wednesday night and in the state’s Faridabad area, one person drowned due to flooding.

Late on Wednesday evening, heavy rain caused the roof of a gym to collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, injuring two people.

Police rescued the injured and other trapped people with the help of local residents.

Office-goers in Delhi-NCR spent hours driving back home through waterlogged roads and slow moving traffic on Wednesday evening.

One office-goer from Noida said, “I live in Sector 50 and I work in Sector 16. The roads on Sector 16 were flooded and it became difficult to get to the cars parked outside due to the waterlogging. The drive back home that usually takes me 20 minutes took me an hour as most of the roads in Noida were waterlogged and at one point I was scared that my car would get stalled and I would be stranded.”

Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, Delhi Police received 2,945 calls related to traffic jams.

Additionally, there were 127 calls reporting waterlogging in various parts of the city. The police also received 27 calls regarding house collapses and 50 calls about trees falling due to strong winds and rain.

Due to the rainfall, ten flights scheduled to land in Delhi were diverted. Eight flights were redirected to Jaipur and two to Lucknow.

