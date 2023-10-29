Female dengue patient molested by compounder in UP hospital

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 29 (IANS) A female dengue patient at a private hospital was allegedly molested by a compounder in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said.

The 22-year-old woman's family complained to the hospital officials, following which the CCTV footage was accessed.

The incident took place at Saturday night when all the patients were asleep. The CCTV clip showed a compounder standing next to the woman's bed while she was asleep.

A police case has been registered in the case and an investigation is underway.

The hospital's owner said the woman was being treated for dengue and was very weak.

"She was very weak, just like dengue patients are, and was sleeping at night. The hospital's compounder, named Shoaib, touched her inappropriately while she was asleep. When we checked the CCTV footage, it was clearly visible that he had his hands inside the bedsheet and was caressing her legs and waist," the hospital owner added.

He also said that the compounder had accepted that he was behind the incident.

"Shoaib was hired as a compounder two months back and helped around the hospital," the doctor said.

According to Circle Officer Hemant Kumar, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The woman's family has demanded action against the accused.

