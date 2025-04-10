Fed biryani to Kasab: BJP slams Cong, thanks PM Modi for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) As Tahawwur Rana, the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to arrive in India following his extradition from the United States, senior BJP leaders hailed the development as a historic moment of justice and took the opportunity to criticise the previous UPA government for "failing" to take tough action against terrorism.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking to reporters from the premises of the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai -- one of the main targets of the 2008 attacks -- expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the long-pending demand for justice.

"The hotel where we are standing was attacked by terrorists during the Congress government. People lost their lives in this hotel, but the Congress government did nothing to ensure strict punishment for the accused. In fact, the one who was caught was also fed biryani by Congress," Goyal said, referring to Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving attacker who was arrested and later executed.

"It was PM Modi's firm resolve that those who raised their eyes on our country should be given the harshest punishment. Today, every Indian is proud of the Prime Minister. Especially all of us Mumbaikars are grateful to him that we will punish those people who carried out violent attacks on our country, on Indian soil, under Indian law," he added.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani origin and a close associate of David Coleman Headley, is being extradited to India after a prolonged legal battle in the US. He is expected to be housed in Delhi's Tihar Jail under high security and will be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai echoed Goyal's sentiments, stating that the current government under Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has taken resolute action against all those who tried to harm India.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stringent action has been taken against the people who have worked against the country. All anti-national forces have been dealt with proper action," said Rai.

"Terrorism has been almost completely wiped out under the Prime Minister's leadership. Those who attempted to destabilise India over the past 14 years are facing justice today. No anti-national will be spared," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also slammed the Congress-led UPA government, accusing it of being soft on terrorism.

"Unlike during the UPA tenure, whoever is an enemy of India and has committed a crime against the country, action will be taken against him under Indian law," Naqvi said while speaking to IANS.

"This is not Congress tenure. In contrast, now, whoever has committed a crime against the country, action is being taken under the strictest legal provisions," he asserted.

Rana faces multiple serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, waging war against the Government of India, and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Upon landing in India, Rana will be taken into custody by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), which have been coordinating his extradition. He is expected to be produced before a Delhi court shortly after his arrival.

