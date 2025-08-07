‘Fear and anger’: Rotten meat scandal rocks Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) In a shocking revelation, over 2,500 kg of rotten meat intended to be supplied to consumers was unearthed by the authorities in the Kashmir Valley, as the common citizens are wondering how much of such rotten and dangerous meat must have been consumed by people before the seizure of the present consignments.

An official statement said on Thursday that during the past two days, authorities conducted a series of surprise inspections and raids in multiple locations.

“Notably, in the Safakadal and Parimpora areas of District Srinagar, enforcement teams seized 2,500 kababs found to be processed using frozen meat containing unpermitted food colour. These adulterated kababs were destroyed on the spot and safely disposed of to prevent any risk to public health,” it said.

The statement further pointed out that 150 kilograms of meatballs (Gushtaba) were also seized during the operations. Legal food samples of the seized products were collected by Food Safety Officers for detailed analysis and further legal action.

“In a separate incident in the Nagbal area of District Ganderbal, approximately 250 kilograms of locally procured meat were destroyed due to visible signs of deterioration caused by improper handling and storage conditions,” it said.

An official added that the crackdown has evoked strong reactions against defaulting FBOs, some of whom have resorted to illegally dumping unsafe food items at abandoned sites.

“Two such incidents were recently recorded in Kakapora (District Pulwama) and Khandey Colony, Nawgam (District Srinagar). Action was taken against two FBOs in District Ganderbal for unhygienic food storage practices. Their premises have been sealed as per the law,” he said.

The Department has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards violations of food safety norms and warned that strict legal action will be initiated against any FBOs found guilty of non-compliance.

All stakeholders, especially those dealing in high-risk food items, are once again advised to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, including mandatory labelling requirements and hygiene protocols.

He said that the Food Safety Department remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food to consumers, who invest a substantial portion of their income in food.

“Consumers are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any food safety concerns or violations to the department,” he said.

Meanwhile, fear and anger have been evoked by the probability that such rotten, unsafe and dangerous meat might have been consumed by many people before the scandal was unearthed.

