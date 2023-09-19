UP: Father of molestation accused says doesn't matter if two sons are in jail

Ambedkar Nagar, Sep 19 (IANS) The father of the two accused -- arrested for the molestation and subsequent death of a school girl in a road mishap in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar -- has shown a total lack of remorse over the incident.

The father of Shahbaz and Arbaz, after the arrest of his sons, purportedly boasted before the villagers that he had ten sons and that it did not matter if one or two were being tried in court or arrested.

On September 17, the Ambedkar Nagar police arrested Shahbaz, Arbaz, and Faisal in a harassment case that caused the death of a schoolgirl in a road accident.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 302, 354, 298 and 304 of the IPC along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

On September 16, the accused on bikes were harassing a schoolgirl on a bicycle and pulled her dupatta, causing her to fall. Another accused Faisal came on a speeding motorcycle from behind and ran over her, causing her death.

After their arrest, the accused attempted to run away from police custody. While fleeing, the accused also tried to snatch weapons from the police personnel, prompting the police personnel to fire shots at them.

In the police encounter, two accused, namely Shahbaz and Faisal, were shot in the legs, while the third accused, Arbaz, broke his leg when he tripped while attempting to flee.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Hirapur market area which comes under the jurisdiction of the Hanswar police station in Ambedkar Nagar.

The 17-year-old victim was studying at Ramraji Inter College in Haripur.

