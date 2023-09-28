Father of India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan passes away at 98

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Visionary scientist and father of the Green Revolution in India, Dr Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan passed away on Thursday morning.

The Padma Bhushan awardee, popularly known as MS Swaminathan, passed away at Chennai at the age of 98.

He is survived by his three daughters, Soumya, Madhura and Nitya. His wife Mina predeceased him.

Dr Swaminathan’s nephew, Rajeev told IANS over phone, “He breathed his last at 11.15 a.m. today. He had not been keeping well for the last 15 days.”

Dr Swaminathan was born in Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu on August 7, 1925 he had his schooling there. His father was MK Sambasivan, a medical doctor and mother Parvathi Thangammal. He did his graduation from the University College, Thiruvananthapuram and later from the Agricultural College, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu Agricultural University).

He had worked closely with two agriculture ministers of the country C Subramanian and Jagjivan Ram for the success of the Green Revolution.

The Green Revolution was a programme that paved the way for a huge growth in the production of rice and wheat through the adaptation of chemical–biological technology.

Dr Swaminathan was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2007 till 2013 and had raised several issues concerning agriculture and farming in India.

He was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987 following which he set up the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the passing away of the eminent agriculture scientist.

