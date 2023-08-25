Farman Haider, Samridhi Shukla confirm 'Saavi Ki Savaari' to go off air in Sep

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Television stars Farman Haider and Samridhi Shukla, who play the lead roles of Nityam Dalmiya and Saavi respectively in 'Saavi Ki Savaari' have confirmed that their show is set to go off air by September.

Farman said: "I started my acting journey essaying a negative role in the show 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal', and 'Saavi Ki Savaari' was my first show as a lead hero. Mujhe Mohabbat Ho gayi hai ish show se! (I'm in love with this show). Hence the news of the show going off air has made me emotional and disturbed.

"But I hope the learning experience while shooting for the show will help me find new opportunities. I'm up for new challenges. I'm very close to the complete unit and will miss them. As per the update given to us, we may wrap-up shoot by September 15 and the show may end by September 20."

Samridhi who plays the lead role of Saavi added, "It's sad that my beautiful journey as Saavi is going to end soon. But Saavi will always be celebrated in my life. I was under a rock after the news of our show shutting down came across. I know I will enjoy new opportunities ahead but still it hurts the same when something good comes to an end. Yes, nevertheless every ending is a new beginning."

Samridhi started her journey in the industry as a voice artist in her childhood and made acting debut with Kannada film.

'Saavi Ki Savaari' premiered on August 22, 2022, and stars popular actors like Fenil Umrigar, Indira Krishnan, Mansi Srivastava, Sneha Chauhan among others. It is an adaptation of Colors Kannada series 'Mithuna Raashi'.

