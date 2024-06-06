Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of the historic Lido cinema hall and expressed how she saw her first film and spent her childhood.

Farah took to her Instagram stories, where she re-posted a video of Lido Cinema in Juhu, which has undergone a makeover. The video showcases the wall murals featuring iconic stars such as Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor among others.

Farah couldn’t believe it was the same theatre where she watched her maiden film.

She wrote: “Can’t believe this is Lido cinema… Saw my first film there.. N spent my childhood here (sic).”

The largest movie theatre chain in India, PVR INOX, renovated Mumbai's Lido Cinema into a dynamic area while preserving its historic beauty.

Talking about Farah, she has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films since she joined the industry. She has even won a National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala' from the 2003 film 'Koi… Mil Gaya' starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

She transitioned to making films in 2004, with 'Main Hoon Na' starring Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. She then went on to make 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007.

Farah then tried her hands on comedy with 'Tees Maar Khan' in 2010, which received a lukewarm response at the box office. In 2014, she made 'Happy New Year' with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

It was in 2012 when Farah made her acting debut alongside Boman Irani in 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sister Bela Bhansali.

