Dakota Fanning reveals Tom Cruise has been gifting her shoes on every birthday since 2005

Los Angeles, June 6 (IANS) Actress Dakota Fanning shared that, despite Tom Cruise having given her a cell phone, when she was 11 on the set of their 2005 film 'War of the World', the Hollywood star has continued to send shoes as birthday presents, which she has been receiving for the past 19 years.

“I turned 11 on ‘War of the Worlds,’ when we worked together and he gave me my first cell phone for that birthday,” Fanning said on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show.

“It was a Motorola Razr…I didn’t have anyone to call, but I wanted a Razr so bad. I must have been talking about it a lot because that’s what he got me. It’s such a great memory.”

She added: “He always sends me the same thing every year,” reports variety.com.

Fannings went on to reveal the reason.

“I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the ‘War of the Worlds’ press tour, so I was really excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.”

To which, Clarkson said: “That’s so random too, I love it. You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise!”

In 'War Of The Worlds', which was directed by Steven Spielberg, Cruise and Fanning played father and daughter. As a child star, Fanning then worked in hit films such as 'I Am Sam', 'Uptown Girls' and 'Man on Fire'.

