Farah Khan says ‘Dupahiya’ has ‘simple plot, pleasant characters and great humour’

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is currently watching the “Dupahiya” and said that it has ‘simple plot, pleasant characters, and great humor.’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Farah shared the poster of the series and it a “beautiful, light-hearted show.”

She wrote, “Have been watching Dupahiya since the morning…. What a beautiful light-hearted show. Simple plot with pleasant characters and great humour… best wishes to the cast and crew. “

“Dupahiya” stars Gajraj Rao along with Renuka Shahane. The series, set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, stars Gajraj, Renuka, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles.

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Talking about Farah, on March 13, she shared a throwback photo with Bollywood beauties Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar, marveling at how they still look the same even after two decades.

Farah took to Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback photo. It features Urmila, Farah, and Shilpa. They were all dressed in black and appeared to be at an event.

The caption humorously highlights how the actresses still look the same after 20 years, while implying that Farah feels she has changed.

Farah wrote, “Throwback!! How cn Shilpa Shetty n Urmila Matondkar look the same 20 yrs later… meanwhile…(sic).”

The 60-year-old filmmaker-choreographer did not share the details about when and where the throwback picture was taken. However, the slightly grainy quality of the photograph suggests it was taken years ago.

On the work front, Farah has choreographed the track “Zohra Jabeen” from the film “Sikandar” starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

