Farah Khan gifts ‘little brother’ Farhan Akhtar ‘a piece of childhood’

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan gifted multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whom she tagged as her “little brother”, a piece of their childhood.

Farah took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of Farhan opening presents given by the “Main Hoon Na” maker on his 51st birthday. The presents included vintage vinyls of old films such as “Kranti”.

The video begins with Farah saying: “Farhan’s 51st birthday present.”

After Farhan opened the wraps, he laughed and then started singing the title track of “Kranti”, which was released in 1981 and stars Manoj Kumar.

Farah is then seen asking him to see the others. However, Farhan doesn’t stop singing, to which the choreographer hilariously heard saying: “These are all vintage. My god he’s going to sing the whole song.”

Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar and his filmmaker sister Zoya are seen giggling as Farah filmed him while he was singing.

For the caption, she wrote: “What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm.”

Talking about “Kranti”, a historical drama film, was directed by Manoj Kumar, with the story and screenplay written by Salim–Javed.It stars an ensemble cast, consisting of Dilip Kumar in the title role along with Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi in pivotal roles.

The film marked the return of Dilip Kumar after a four-year hiatus.It ranks among the top 10 highest grossing Indian films of all time. It was one of the most expensive Indian films of the time and it went on to become the highest grossing Indian film of the 1980s.

On the work front, Farhan has backed “Songs Of Paradise” , a musical drama set in Kashmir, directed by Danish Renzu.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Shafat Qazi and Danish Renzu, with a screenplay by Danish Renzu, Sunayana Kachroo and dialogues by Niranjan Iyengar. The lead role is played by Saba Azad. This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by the music of Raj Begum.

