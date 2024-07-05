Fan murder case: SIT issues 2nd notice to ex-deputy Mayor Mohan Raju

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) The Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Renukaswamy murder case, on Friday issued a second notice to the former Deputy Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Mohan Raju, and directed him to appear before it.

The second notice was issued after he failed to respond to the earlier one.

The SIT wants to question him after it came to light during the investigation that Mohan Raju had given Rs 40 lakh to actor Darshan to manage the expenses related to the murder of Renukaswamy. The police will inquire him about the source of the money and his involvement in the case. Mohan Raju has been directed to appear before the police on Friday.

The SIT has also issued notice to Samatha, a friend of Darshan’s ‘partner’ and prime accused in the murder case. The probe has revealed that she had also given money to an accused in the case, Dhanveer, who surrendered to the police claiming that along with three others, he had killed Renukaswamy to save Darshan.

The sources also revealed that the driver of a Bengaluru MLA has also been issued notice after the police found his movements on the day when the crime was committed.

Darshan and the other 15 accused were remanded to judicial custody till July 18. Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga. The probe revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

