False narrative being peddled on North’s domination over South: Rajnath Singh

Tumakuru, April 1 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that a false narrative is being peddled that the North has dominated the South over many issues.

“It is unfortunate that a false narrative is being spread that the North has dominated the South over many issues. This is completely untrue. People should move beyond this propaganda that is aimed at creating divisions between the northern and southern regions of India,” said the Defence Minister while addressing a gathering at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, during the 118th birth anniversary and Guruvandana programme of the late Shivakumara Swamiji.

Citing an example from religious history, Rajnath Singh said that the land of Karnataka has played a significant role in shaping the country’s religious and cultural heritage.

“This is evident from the legendary debate between Kashi’s scholar Mandana Mishra and Adi Shankaracharya, which is considered one of the greatest intellectual exchanges in Indian history. In that debate, Adi Shankaracharya emerged victorious,” said the Defence Minister.

He added that Mandana Mishra, a scholar from Kashi, later became a disciple of Adi Shankaracharya and is believed to have travelled to Karnataka.

“At Sringeri, he became the first Shankaracharya under the name Sureshvaracharya Maharaj. This instance highlights the generosity of India’s knowledge tradition, which has always embraced truth, and there was no place for hesitation to accept the defeat. In this context, I believe it is essential to break free from the colonial-era propaganda that still lingers in our minds,” he said.

He added that Adi Shankaracharya is credited with reviving Hinduism and its philosophical foundations, adding that according to the Advaita Vedanta tradition, Maṇḍana Mishra went on to become one of Adi Shankaracharya’s four main disciples and the first head of the Sringeri Mutt, one of the four mathas established by Shankaracharya.

He said that the four main disciples are considered as Shankaracharyas.

The Defence Minister also emphasised Karnataka’s role in the nation’s progress, saying that the people of Karnataka have made immense contributions to India’s development and will continue to play a crucial role in nation-building in the future as well.

He highlighted the resilience of India’s civilisation, saying that many civilisations around the world have either lost their values or become extinct.

“Our 5,000-year-old civilisation has withstood repeated invasions and challenges, only to emerge stronger. Foreign invaders have attempted to destroy Indian culture and civilisation. However, seers like the late Shivakumara Swamiji have preserved our heritage and kept it alive. It is because of the contributions of such spiritual leaders that our culture continues to thrive,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that the BJP government is striving to build a new, self-reliant India, adding that this will only be possible if people recognise the greatness of India’s civilisation.

“To truly understand this, we must study the life and philosophy of Swamiji. Today, our country is advancing at a remarkable pace, and India’s stature on the global stage is rising. Earlier, India’s voice was not given the importance it deserved on international platforms. However, today, when India speaks at global forums, the world listens. This is the reputation our country has earned,” he claimed.

