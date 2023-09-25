False election affidavit: Complaint lodged against K'taka Cong MLA

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA from Karwar, Satish Sail, with the State Election Commission over alleged submission of false affidavit during the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Srinivasa, a resident of Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the complainant, the information regarding the Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited, which is in the name of his wife Kalpana Sail and him has not been mentioned in his election affidavit. Also, the bank transactions of the company were also not mentioned in the affidavit leading to suspicion.

It is alleged that MLA Sail had obtained a loan amount of Rs 63,90,19,813 by pledging the land in the name of Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited. The complainant has alleged that the pledging of the land granted for 30 years for a specific purpose is against the law. No mention of credit is made in the affidavit and only details of the savings account are given. The complainant had urged to initiate action in this regard.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court had ordered disqualification of JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda for allegedly concealing information. The Supreme Court stayed the High Court decision.

A complaint has also been lodged against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging election malpractice by distribution of cookers to voters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.