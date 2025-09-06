Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Kolkata, Sep 6 (IANS) The home tutor, who was arrested for spreading fake news on social media before the State Level Selection Test (SLST) exam, was sent to three-day police custody on Saturday, but the court has said that he can appear in the exams. However, it was learnt that he himself is an SLST examinee this time.

On Saturday, the Ghatal Subdistrict Court ordered the accused, Arindam Pal, to be remanded in police custody for three days, and further ordered that the arrested youth would be able to appear for the SLST exam conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Sunday.

The court also ordered that the police will have to make arrangements so that the youth can appear for the exam, and will appear in the exam under police surveillance.

Last night, the West Bengal police arrested Pal for making a Facebook post where he claimed that someone had called him offering question papers for tomorrow's exam in exchange for Rs 14 lakh.

The arrest was made by West Midnapore police after the youth made a fake Facebook post where he claimed that he received a call in this regard.

It was found that the person was actually a resident of Mangrul Gram Panchayat in Chandrakona of West Midnapore district.

The police claimed that the arrested person, named Arindam Pal, is directly associated with a particular political party. In the Facebook profile of Arindam alias Tuklu that who graduated from Ghatal College in 2016, various posts on his Facebook wall are also full of anti-government messages, and his closeness to the BJP.

The West Midnapore district police further claimed that the young man made this fake Facebook post to disrupt Sunday’s SLST exam. The investigators said they are trying to find out the purpose of the false propaganda by taking him into their custody.

The Supreme Court cancelled the entire panel of the 2016 SSC exam on charges of institutional corruption in the teacher recruitment process. As a result, at least 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff lost their jobs. West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced fresh examinations to recruit teachers on September 7 and 14, as per the Supreme Court's order.

On Friday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that question papers are being sold before the SSC exam. He alleged that a group in the North 24 Parganas district is selling the question papers for Rs 50,000.

